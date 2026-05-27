Guest Editorial: Why I Voted Not to Invoke Cloture

Over the past week, I have attentively listened to more than 7 hours of committee testimony and countless hours of Senate debate regarding congressional redistricting. I have talked to dozens of citizens, received hundreds of emails and texts on this matter. Up until Tuesday, I have repeatedly voted in favor of procedural motions to allow this issue to be heard and debated before early voting began in South Carolina. Citizens voting at the polls changes the entire analysis for me.

As of Tuesday, more than 30,000 South Carolinians including overseas military members have already cast ballots. In my opinion, the time to complete this process has passed. Due to the realities of Senate procedure and timing, it became clear that this effort could not be finalized before voting was already underway.

Regardless of where anyone stands on the merits of the proposal itself, I believe attempting to redraw congressional districts after voting has begun is unwise, would likely cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal expenses and election administration costs, and would almost certainly face years of litigation. Similar efforts in other states are already being struck down or tied up in the courts, and there is a very real possibility that all of these political battles and procedural maneuvers ultimately amount to nothing after judicial review.

At the end of the day, one congressional seat is unlikely to dramatically alter the long-term balance of power in Washington, especially when courts across the country continue overturning or rejecting redistricting efforts from both parties. Meanwhile, the cost, uncertainty, and distraction placed on taxpayers and voters here at home are very real.

At some point, we must recognize the practical realities before us and move forward. South Carolinians deserve certainty and confidence in the election process.

Tuesday, I voted not to invoke cloture and ultimately to continue this matter until a later date so that the citizens of South Carolina can move forward in the 2026 election. I don’t expect everyone to agree with my position, but I want everyone to know my reasoning for my vote.