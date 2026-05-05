Fatal collision at Killian and Wilson Boulevard

BLYTHEWOOD – A two-vehicle crash at 6:20 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, resulted in one fatality.

The crash involved a 2013 Nissan Altima with the driver as the only occupant, and a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, also with the driver as the only occupant.

The Altima was traveling south on Wilson Boulevard, when it attempted to turn left on Killian Road and struck the motorcycle, according to Master Trooper William Bennett.

The driver of the Altima was injured and transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was transported with injuries but died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.