Fairfield County welcomes Mecalac/ FAYAT Group Expansion

RIDGEWAY – The FAYAT Group/BOMAG held a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 12, in the newly completed FAYAT Group Distribution Center. The FAYAT Group acquired Mecalac, a Massachusetts-based company, and relocated its operation to Fairfield County. Mecalac has been integrated into the new FAYAT Group facility that broke ground on June 25, 2025.

The relocation enables closer integration with its parent organization, streamlining decision-making, and leveraging shared resources across leadership, administration, and operations. By co-locating key functions, the company says it will improve coordination, accelerate execution, and drive sustained performance improvements.

“As we relocate to Ridgeway and join the FAYAT group campus, we are accelerating our ability to serve customers with faster parts availability, stronger technical support, and more integrated solutions across brands,” said Pierre Lahutte, president of Mecalac. “This step reinforces our confidence in North America’s growth potential and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our customers and partners.”

“This project reflects our commitment to supporting the continued growth of companies already operating in Fairfield County,” said County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “Through strong coordination with our partners, we work to ensure companies can expand efficiently and continue to succeed here.”