Fairfield County rezoning 462.5 acres for industrial use

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County government will go before the county’s Planning Commission on Thursday, May 28, asking the Commission to recommend that Fairfield County Council rezone 462.50 acres the county owns from Rural Residential (RD-1) to Industrial (l-1) zoning.

The property consists of four parcels and lies along either side of E. Peach Road between Hwy. 321 on the east and Devil’s Race Track Road on the west. Two of the parcels, labeled

A and D, were purchased recently by the County, on April 15, 2026. Parcel B was purchased by the county in 2024, and Parcel C was purchased in 2021.

The county is requesting the rezoning for the establishment of a county-owned East Peach Road Industrial Park.

The Future Land Use map, as referenced in the Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2024, identifies this area for Industrial and Low Density Residential development, according to Fairfield County Community Development Director Joseph Toledo.

“As such,” Toledo said, “approving the rezone would comply with the recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan.

Two other industrial parcels owned by the county – the mega site and a 225-acre parcel – are two of a number of county-owned properties that have recently been identified for Request for Proposal (sale) or auction.

The public is invited to attend the Planning Commission meeting that will be held at 6 p.m., May 28, in the County Council Chambers in the Fairfield County Government Complex, located at 250 N. Walnut Street in Winnsboro.