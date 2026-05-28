Early voting underway for primaries in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — As the June 9 statewide primary elections approach, Fairfield County election officials are preparing for a busy voting cycle featuring several contested local seats and a full slate of statewide offices.

Early voting for the primary began Tuesday, May 26, and will run through Friday, June 5.

Fairfield County voters may cast early ballots at the County Voter Registration Office, located at 315 S. Congress St. in Winnsboro. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the early voting period but will be closed on weekends and state holidays.

Under South Carolina law, any registered voter can vote early. Voters must present a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, a passport, or a federal military ID.

Fairfield County Contests

Several local offices will be on the ballot, with Democratic primaries set to decide or narrow the field for several key county positions:

Probate Judge: Incumbent Brad Caulder faces a challenge from Talya Harper Seals in the Democratic primary.

Judge: Incumbent Brad Caulder faces a challenge from Talya Harper Seals in the Democratic primary. Auditor : Anne Bass and Miranda Garcia-Boyd are competing for the Democratic nomination.

: Anne Bass and Miranda Garcia-Boyd are competing for the Democratic nomination. County Treasurer : The Democratic primary features Norma W. Branham and Latishia Brown Robertson.

: The Democratic primary features Norma W. Branham and Latishia Brown Robertson. State House of Representatives, District 41 : Annie E. McDaniel (D) and Tibi Czentye (R) are seeking the seat representing portions of Fairfield, Chester, and Richland counties.

: Annie E. McDaniel (D) and Tibi Czentye (R) are seeking the seat representing portions of Fairfield, Chester, and Richland counties. Solicitor Circuit 6: Republican Randy E. Newman Jr. is seeking the office covering Chester, Fairfield, and Lancaster counties. He is unopposed.

Statewide and Federal Races

In addition to local races, voters will see several high-profile contests at the top of the ticket. Statewide offices up for election include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, comptroller general, state superintendent of education, and commissioner of agriculture.

On the federal level, voters will cast ballots for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for District 5.

Voters can preview a specific precinct ballot before heading to the polls at scVOTES.gov. Election officials recommend using this tool to research candidates and prepare for the voting booth to ensure a smoother experience on Election Day or during the early voting period.

Three Ways to Vote

Voters have three options for participating in the June primary:

Early Voting: Available May 26 to June 5 at the Winnsboro registration office (315 S. Congress Street) Absentee by Mail: Qualified voters — including those 65 or older or those with physical disabilities — may request an absentee ballot. The deadline to return an application to the county elections office is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Election Day: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts.

To find specific polling places or to view a sample ballot, voters are encouraged to visit the state’s election website at scVOTES.gov.