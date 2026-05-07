Dorchester County man arrested in connection with 2023 interstate shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — A years-long investigation into a shooting on Interstate 77 has resulted in the arrest of a Dorchester County man, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Walls

Gregory Walls, 38, was taken into custody in connection with an incident that occurred on the interstate on Aug. 5, 2023.

Walls faces several serious charges, including breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Investigators say Walls’ actions during the 2023 incident placed multiple people in danger, including children who were present at the scene.

Walls is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said the arrest is a result of his department’s refusal to let the case go cold.

“This arrest sends a clear message — no matter how much time passes, we will not stop pursuing the truth,” Montgomery said. “When individuals put innocent lives at risk, especially children, we will continue working until they are held accountable.”

The sheriff’s office stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as more evidence is gathered.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the 2023 shooting to contact Investigator Barry Gilbert at 803-815-4130.