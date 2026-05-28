Dominion Energy employees weatherize Ridgeway home

Dozens of Dominion Energy employees arrived in Ridgeway to weatherize Catherine Coleman’s home. | Photos: Dominion Energy

RIDGEWAY – Dozens of Dominion Energy employee volunteers converged on Catherine Coleman’s home in Ridgeway last week to weatherize and beautify her house and property. The aim was to improve comfort and energy efficiency in Coleman’s home.

The project was a cooperative effort between Dominion and Carolina Community Actions, Inc. which selected Coleman’s home after determining she would benefit from additional weatherization. The non-profit serves Chester, Fairfield, Lancaster, and York counties.

Dominion Energy employees, including those from V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, completed landscaping, pressure washing, and minor repairs as well as weatherization.

“It’s important for us to invest in projects like this to serve our neighbors,” said Kaytee Watson, manager of customer assistance for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “This is a way we can really understand the impact and needs in the communities we serve.”

The project is one of several volunteer initiatives Dominion employees participate in throughout the year, supporting residents and nonprofit partners through hands-on service opportunities.

“She was overjoyed to be selected for this enhancement to the energy efficiency of her home,” said Karen Brackett Browning, executive director and CEO of Carolina Community Actions, Inc. “We thank the volunteers from Dominion Energy, the South Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity and Carolina Community Actions for today’s work.”

Dominion Energy offers various programs and resources to qualifying customers who need assistance.

To find out more, visit DominionEnergy.com/AssistanceSC.