Brawl at Blythewood restaurant ends in arrest

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Scott Benny’s. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – A verbal altercation at Scott Benny’s restaurant in Blythewood on Monday, May 25, ended in a chair-throwing bar room fight between two people armed with pool sticks and the arrest of one of the brawlers, James Williams, 30, for Assault & Battery.

According to a heavily redacted incident report, Richland County deputies arrived at the restaurant, located at 420 McNulty Road, Suite l, at about 6 p.m. Monday.

It is not discernable in the report as to who (besides Williams) and how many others were involved in the physical altercation.

Williams was apparently asked to leave, according to the report. He then asked for an unnamed person to fix him a drink and then went behind the bar. An unidentified person then asked Williams to step outside to talk privately. The other person picked up a pool stick on the way out the door, according to the report. Williams also picked up a pool stick, according to the report, and the other person told deputies that Williams started pushing him “to where they started tussling back and forth.” During the tussel, the two landed on several tables and chairs and the other person’s head struck the metal railing along the front patio of the restaurant.

According to the report, the other person held Williams on the ground until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies reported learning from witnesses on scene that Williams “was throwing chairs during the physical altercation.” Williams said the altercation started after he was asked to leave the premises.

The report states that Williams “was the primary aggressor in the altercation and was taken to Alvin S. Glenn to be booked on charges of Assault & Battery 3rd Degree.”

Deputies were asked to place Williams on No Trespass.