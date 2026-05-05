Blythewood Road paving to begin May 7

BLYTHEWOOD – Asphalt paving on Blythewood Road is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and is expected to continue for approximately three weeks.



Construction will initially focus on paving the new roadway section along the north side of Blythewood Road from I‑77 to the traffic circle. Officials say this work will occur at night, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., in efforts to minimize potential impacts for nearby residents and roadway users.

At the beginning of the second week, paving activities will shift to the new north-side section from the traffic circle to Syrup Mill Road, with this portion of the work taking place during daytime hours.

Because this work will occur on newly constructed travel lanes that are not yet open to the public, no traffic impacts or lane closures are currently anticipated as part of this phase of work.

Once paving is complete and all associated tasks are finished, this new section of roadway will be prepared for a future traffic shift in coordination with SCDOT and Richland County.

Drivers are urged to slow down, follow posted signs, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.