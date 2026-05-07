Blair Spring Fling brings artisans, farm-fresh goods to Store34 Saturday

BLAIR — It’s back, and the local community is invited to celebrate the season at the Blair Spring Fling this Saturday, May 9.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Store34, located at 18438 Newberry Rd., will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace. The event features over 40 vendors ranging from fine artisans and authors to local farmers.

“We have been looking forward to hosting so many incredible vendors and seeing our smiling customers, and we’re finally there,” said Store34 owner Catherine Asger. “You guys will love our vendor lineup. There are just so many neat things coming in that day.”

The festival promises a wide variety of handmade and homegrown items. Shoppers can expect to find woodworking, metalwork, leather goods, jewelry, quilting, and pottery. In addition to traditional crafts, the event will feature vintage finds and a selection of farm-raised meats and vegetables.

To make the most of the experience, Asger offers some practical advice for attendees: come prepared.

“Bring a wagon or a big shopping bag and wear comfortable shoes to walk from vendor to vendor,” Asger said.

Because the Spring Fling includes freshly baked treats and refrigerated farm products, Asger also suggests that shoppers keep a cooler in their vehicles. While many vendors accept cards, she noted that guests should bring some cash for those who do not.

“Be hungry because the food will be delicious,” Asger added. “Most importantly, be ready to have some fun. Store34 can’t wait to see you.”

Free to attend, the event offers an opportunity to support local small businesses and makers. For more information, visit Store34’s Facebook page.