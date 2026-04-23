The Voice unveils new website, new ad sales manager

Denise Nelson brings over 30 years experience in ad sales management to The Voice. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Voice welcomes two additions that have been long overdue at the newspaper — a new mobile-friendly website that offers digital advertising and a new ad sales manager, Denise Nelson.

Denise, an experienced print and digital advertising sales manager, has sold television and digital advertising for more than 30 years. She last worked for WWAY TV in Wilmington, N.C. She continued to work remotely for the television station after she and her husband, Kebin, moved back to their hometown of Ridgeway a little over three years ago to be close to family.

Denise retired from WWAY in October 2024 and was working part-time when she connected with The Voice’s publisher.

“I was already a big fan of The Voice when I was asked if I would help with the newspaper’s advertising needs,” she said. “I was so excited for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to helping local businesses in our area grow their presence through both print and website advertising. Now that The Voice has a thriving digital presence, I can better help our local businesses extend their advertising reach.”

To advertise in The Voice, contact Denise.