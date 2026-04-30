The Revolution returns to Fairfield County

General George Washington reviews the troops. | Jamison Murphy

WINNSBORO – Mt. Zion Campus Green was the setting for a major historical celebration last weekend titled ‘Fairfield in the Revolution: Stories of the Backcountry.” The event commemorated the 250th anniversary of American independence from Great Britain.

There were reenacted 1780-81 encampments on the site including – British General Lord Cornwallis and his troops, George Washington reviewing the troops, and an African American troop depicting lifeways from the black culture of the period as part of Joseph McGill Jr.s’ Slave Dwelling Project.