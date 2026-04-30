Setting a Standard

Photo: Muller Road Middle School

BLYTHEWOOD – Muller Road Middle School’s student council has earned the National Gold Council of Excellence Award, the highest national honor for student leadership groups. Muller Road is the only middle school in South Carolina to receive the distinction this year.

To achieve the gold-level status, the council had to demonstrate excellence in leadership, service and student engagement. The award follows months of planning and teamwork focused on creating inclusive, age-appropriate programming and community outreach, school officials said. The award recognizes the students’ commitment to maintaining high standards for council operations and school spirit.