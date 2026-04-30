Museum Day set for May 2

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD – Follow the tracks and museum trail from Ridgeway to Blythewood to Winnsboro and on to the Little Red School House located behind Killian Elementary School on Killian Road for an adventurous journey into history.

Ridgeway

In Ridgeway, take a tour of the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum and Museum Alley located at 130 E. Church Street. From 10 – 11 p.m. and again from 3 – 5 p.m., enjoy a tour of the museum. From 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., tour St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 307 Longtown Road in Ridgeway. From 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and from 2 – 3 p.m., hear stories shared by Ridgeway residents as well as information about their homes and businesses. From 12 – 2 p.m., don’t miss historic front porch tales at Ridgeway homes and businesses.

Winnsboro

Stop in at Fairfield County Historical Museum, located at 231 S. Congress St., in downtown Winnsboro anytime between 10 a,m.- 2 p.m. to learn more about Winnsboro’s Cornwallis House as the nation gears up to celebrate America’s 250h anniversary. And while in Winnsboro, stop by the South Carolina Railroad Museum located at 110 industrial Park Rd.

Blythewood

Blythewood Museum, located at 100 McNulty St., in Blythewood, will view special displays about Dr. Portia and her service to the Blythewood Community. Open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Columbia

The Little Red School House, located behind Killian Elementary School on Killian Road, will have artifact displays of 100 years of learning and legacy in Richland School District Two. Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More information on the schedules and times is available on the museum website at Ridgeway, SC.