Lake Columbia dam closing for repair

BLYTHEWOOD – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced plans to temporarily close Longtown Road (S-41-1051) in the LongCreek neighborhood May 4 – 22 to repair parts of the Lake Columbia Dam.

While SCDOT did not specify what repairs are being made, a letter sent to LongCreek Plantation residents earlier this month from SCDOT warned residents that erosion appears along the shoulder of Longtown Road East that runs across the top of the Lake Columbia dam.

If the erosion continues, officials said SCDOT would be compelled to reduce the speed limit and impose weight restrictions on the road. If the erosion creates a dangerous situation for the public, SCDOT said it would close the section of the road over the dam.