Former AC Flora coach named AD, baseball coach for Midlands STEM

WINNSBORO – Andy Hallett, longtime head baseball coach at A.C. Flora High School, has been named the new athletic director/head baseball coach at Midlands STEM Charter School, located in Winnsboro, school officials announced Friday.

Hallett

Hallett, elected to the SC Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2026, brings nearly three decades of coaching and leadership experience to Midlands STEM, where he will oversee all aspects of the school’s athletic programs.

“During his tenure at A.C. Flora, Hallett built one of the most respected baseball programs in the Southeast,” said MCSC Board Chair Kevin Thomas. “He earned a reputation for competitive excellence, player development, and strong character leadership.”

“I am incredibly grateful for my time at A.C. Flora and the relationships built over the past 28 years,” said Hallett. “This new opportunity at Midlands STEM Charter School is an exciting next chapter. I look forward to building a comprehensive athletic program that supports student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Under Hallett’s leadership, A.C. Flora baseball achieved consistent success, winning seven state championships and two state runner-up finishes. His teams have made 28 consecutive playoff appearances.

“Coach Hallett’s teams never had a losing season,” Thomas said, “and he just passed 600 career wins last month. Beyond wins and losses, he has been widely recognized for mentoring student athletes. “

Hallett has been a guest speaker at the North and South Carolina Baseball Associations clinics and did leadership/sportsmanship conferences for the South Carolina High School League for 10 years.

At Midlands STEM, Hallett said at a press conference on Friday that he will focus on expanding athletic opportunities, fostering a culture of excellence, and aligning athletics with the school’s academic mission. He said his vision includes developing competitive championship teams while emphasizing sportsmanship, integrity, and student accountability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Hallett to our leadership team,” Thomas said. “His experience, passion for student development, and proven track record make him the ideal leader to elevate our athletic programs.”