FCSD hosts inaugural ‘Principal for a Day’

Ridgeway Mayor Pro Tem Belva Bush Belton at Geiger Elementary | Photos: Fairfield Central School District

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Community leaders across Fairfield County traded their offices for classrooms on Friday, April 17 as the Fairfield County School District hosted its inaugural “Principal for a Day” experience.

The event, designed to provide stakeholders with a firsthand look at the daily operations of local schools, mayors, law enforcement, and state representatives, among others, to shadow administrators.

To provide a deeper understanding of the instructional leadership needed to manage modern schools, the day was an immersive experience. Throughout the morning, guest principals participated in classroom visits, learning walks, and student-staff interactions.

Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman described the day as a homecoming. A 2003 graduate of Fairfield Central High School, Chatman returned to his alma mater to serve alongside Principal Elamin.

“It was truly an honor to return to my alma mater,” Chatman said. “Spending time with the students and staff reminded me just how special the Fairfield school community is.”

Chatman noted that he even received a “full senior experience” during his visit.

“I witnessed the senior prank firsthand and made my way through parts of the school I never stepped foot in as a student—the basement,” Chatman said. “The students were well-behaved, engaged, and focused, which speaks volumes about the leadership and culture being cultivated.”

Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman at Fairfield Central

Sheriff Will Montgomery spent his morning at Fairfield Middle School with Dr. Dixon.

“I truly enjoyed spending time with the amazing staff and the bright, talented students,” Montgomery said. “It was a great day from start to finish.”

Other community leaders visiting schools were FCSD Superintendent Alvin Pressley, S.C. Dist. Representative Annie McDaniel, County Administrator Vic Carpenter, Ridgeway Mayor Pro Tem Belva Bush Belton, Jenkinsville Mayor Greg Ginyard, FCSD Executive Director of Finance Kevin Robinson, and Clerk of Court Dorothy Boyd-Belton.

The day concluded with a special luncheon hosted at the Fairfield Career and Technology Center. The meal was prepared and served by the district’s Culinary Arts students, providing the guest principals with a showcase of the district’s vocational talents.

“Grateful for the opportunity and the memories made,” Montgomery said of the concluding meal.

District officials said the event is part of a broader effort to strengthen the connection between the schools and the community leaders who support them.

DIst. 41 Rep Annie McDaniel at Fairfield Career and Technology Center Sheriff Will Mongtomery at Fairfield Middle School.

Fairfield County Administrator VIc Carpenter, kneeling right, at Fairfield Elementary School.

FCSD Superintendent Alvin Pressley visited Fairfield Magnet School Jenkinsville Mayor Greg Ginyard walked the hallways at McCrorey-Liston School of Technology in Blair.