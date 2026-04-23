Fairfield County to host 250th anniversary of American Revolution this weekend

One of the exhibits will be an African American troupe depicting lifeways from the black culture of the period as part of Joseph McGill Jr.s’ Slave Dwelling Project. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County will host a historical celebration on April 25 – 26, titled “Fairfield in the Revolution: Stories of the Backcountry” to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence from Great Britain. The event is located at 214 Hudson St. and Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The weekend, which focuses on the area’s colonial people and events in Fairfield County, will be held on the green at the historical Mt. Zion campus where British Lord General Cornwallis‘s several hundred army regulars camped during the winter of 1780–81. The little eighteenth-century school there was named the Mt. Zion Institute. The site now is known as Winnsboro’s War Memorial Park and the Mt. Zion Green Trail.

Activities will feature civilian life reenactors, artillery musters and musket firing demonstrations, cavalry troops on horseback, a visit by George Washington, and historical skits involving Lord Cornwallis, Reverend William Martin, Richard Winn, and other historic figures. An African American troupe will depict lifeways from the black culture of the period. There will be food trucks, period-themed vendors, and kids’ activities.

The SC American Revolution 250th Commission, Fairfield County Council, Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield County Museum, Fairfield County 250 Committee, and volunteers from the community are joining forces to produce the event.