Celebrating Blair Day 2026

BLAIR – Some things don’t just happen once. They return because they’re rooted in something deeper.

Blair Day is one of those things.

What began years ago through vision, faith, and community has settled into its own rhythm, something steady, something expected, and yet, something that still finds a way to feel new each time it comes around.

Scripture tells us, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). Blair Day has become part of that season now. Not just an event, but a moment the community steps into together, year after year, carrying both memory and meaning with it.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, the community gathered once again at the same grounds, a familiar place that continues to hold new moments. The parade stepped off at 11 a.m., marking the beginning of a day shaped by faith, fellowship, and the presence of a people who understand the importance of coming together.

If last year was about recognizing the current, this year felt like moving deeper into it.

The foundation remained the same, the faith, the fellowship, the presence of the Blair Coalition of Churches, but there was a fullness to this year. More connection. More movement. More evidence that what was planted continues to grow.

One of the clearest reflections of that growth could be seen in the presence and momentum of the Cross The Water Steppaz, a multi generational line dancing group founded by Sharon Wadlington.

What began in October 2025 as an idea. The class started with about 15 participants and has already grown to more than 30, with ages ranging from 14 to 82. More than just a class, it has become a space for movement, connection, and community building.

“It started as an idea inspired by a need,” said Wadlington. “A need for activity, for community, for something that brings people together.”

Working alongside Lucas Vance, Director of Parks and Recreation, Wadlington helped establish weekly classes at the Jenkinsville Recreation Center, with plans already in motion to expand to twice weekly sessions as interest continues to grow.

In many ways, the Steppaz represent exactly what Blair Day stands for, people coming together across generations, creating something that didn’t exist before, and building it into something that lasts.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1).

That faith was visible across Blair this weekend. Not just in the gathering itself, but in what continues to grow beyond it. In the elders who have carried this work for years, and in the younger generation now stepping into it, literally and figuratively.

Blair Day 2026 did not replace what came before it. It built on it.

And that may be the clearest picture of all.

A community not starting over but, continuing forward. Not searching for identity, but walking in it. Not hoping for something to come, but living in something that already exists.

Blair doesn’t just host Blair Day.

It sustains it.

And because of that, the story doesn’t end when the day does.

It carries on.