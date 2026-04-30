Blythewood senior earns Presidential Scholar nod

BLYTHEWOOD – A Blythewood High School student is among three Richland School District Two students named as candidates for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the highest honors bestowed upon American high school students.

Powell

Blythewood senior Jacob W. Powell was selected from a national pool of nearly 3.6 million graduating seniors. He is joined by fellow Richland Two candidates Ella J. Baker and Colin C. Tang, both of Spring Valley High School.

The three local students are among 120 candidates selected from across South Carolina for their academic achievement, leadership and commitment to community service.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects candidates based on a comprehensive review of academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts. Selection also weighs a student’s demonstrated leadership and commitment to high ideals.

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created to recognize the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students with exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts, and again in 2015 to include students demonstrating accomplishment in career and technical education.

Finalists will be announced later this spring. If selected, Powell would be among up to 161 students nationwide named a Presidential Scholar.