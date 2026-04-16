Blythewood Farmers Market opens for season April 22

Opening its 13th season next week, the Blythewood Farmers Market will offer a large selection of veggies and more. | Blythewood Farmers Market

BLYTHEWOOD – Doko Meadows Park will be a hub of activity Wednesday evening as the Blythewood Farmers Market kicks off its 13th season on April 22.

With over 50 vendors lining the walkways under sunny skies, shoppers will have their first pick of homegrown spring produce and hand-crafted local goods. The ‘Lucky Season 13’ opening celebration will set the tone for the market’s 30-week run through November 11.

The amphitheater stage will provide a unique soundtrack for the market. Longtime market favorites, the Randy Lucas Trio is set to entertain the crowd with their traditional bluegrass sounds. The Blythewood High School Orchestra made a special appearance, marking their first-ever performance at the market.

With a diverse lineup of food trucks like Cox Family BBQ and Vegan with a Twist, opening night attendees didn’t go home hungry. T & J Italian Ice and Sonnie’s Refreshments provided options for refreshments, alongside seasonal staples like Go-N-Nutz boiled peanuts and Relaxin Heifer ice cream.

To mark the start of the new year, Beth Fite from Liquid Grape led the market’s traditional complimentary champagne toast. Fite is slated to host free seasonal beverage tastings every third Wednesday of the month throughout the season.

Returning for the season is the “POP Club” (Power of Produce), a program designed to transform children into active market participants through educational activities, demonstrations, and direct interaction with local food growers. By participating in challenges like the “Two Bite Club,” kids earn “POP Bucks,” which they are then free to spend with any vendor at the market.

The market describes the club, which is free for all participants, as a “win-win” for families, allowing parents to witness “light-bulb moments” as their children learn about healthy lifestyles and food practices while having fun.

The market also continued its Market Bucks – wooden tokens, which work like cash and allow vendors to save on credit card transaction fees. “Bonus Token Night” is scheduled to return the second week of every month, offering $5 free for every $20 purchased.

Food accessibility is also a top priority for the market. Throughout the season, EBT users can take advantage of the “Healthy Bucks” program, which provides $15 in additional produce tokens for a minimum $5 charge on an EBT card.

The Blythewood Farmers Market will continue every Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. at Doko Meadows Park (171 Langford Rd in Blythewood) through Nov. 11. Community members can sign up for the weekly newsletter at blythewoodfarmersmarket.com to stay updated on which vendors will be appearing each week.