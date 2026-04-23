Blair Day and parade returns April 25

Blair Coalition of Churches’ Family Day traditionally begins at 11 a.m. with a parade. Line up starts at 9:30 a.m. at 443 Road 99. | File photo

BLAIR – The Blair community will celebrate its deep-rooted history and faith as the annual Blair Family Day and parade returns on Saturday, April 25.

Organized by the Blair Coalition of Churches, the event serves as a cultural landmark for Fairfield County, blending religious legacy with community fellowship. This year’s festivities will once again transform the northwest corner of the county into a celebration of “fun, food, and fellowship.”

The day’s schedule begins early, with the parade line-up starting at 9:30 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, located at 443 Road 99. The parade itself will officially kick off at 11 a.m.

Following the parade, the action moves to the Willie Lee Robinson Ball Park at 17460 Newberry Road. Festival festivities are expected to begin at approximately 12 p.m. and will feature bounce houses for children, various food vendors, and music.

Now in its 21st year, the Blair Coalition of Churches has used this event to do more than just hold a parade. Since its founding in 2005 by John Peoples, the Coalition has focused on increasing educational opportunities and building leadership within the community. The group is comprised of nine churches: Gethsemane Baptist, Hassion Hill Baptist, Little River Presbyterian, Old Hope Station Baptist, The Rock Church, St. Matthew Baptist II, St. Peter Community Church, Weeping Mary Baptist, and Zion Hopewell Baptist, as well as the Thompson Sisters.

The event remains free to the public, though the Coalition is currently accepting donations to help cover the costs of the festivities.

In keeping with the family-oriented atmosphere of the day, organizers remind attendees that no alcoholic beverages, smoking, or weapons are permitted on the grounds.

For more information, contact at 803-917-1686.