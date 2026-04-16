Beer Hunter brings new dining experience to Blythewood

Beer Hunter Southern Grill’s Manager Marc Ryan | Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Walking into Blythewood’s new Beer Hunter Southern Grill restaurant when it opens on April 21 will be a little like walking into Great Wolf Lodge, but on a much smaller scale. The outdoor/wild animal décor is fun and the food is delicious… the kind of food everybody likes.

The new 6,000-square-foot restaurant located next to KJ’s Food Market will open its doors at 11 a.m., offering what Manager Marc Ryan describes as a long-missing piece of Blythewood’s dining scene: a true sit-down restaurant with a popular menu, full bar, and a comfortable outdoor atmosphere.

“We’ve been looking for a place where we could take dining to the next level in Blythewood,” Ryan said. “We love it here, and we wanted to build something that gives people a reason to stay right here in town.”

The site, adjacent to the busy grocery store and near other growing retail, was an opportunity Ryan and owner Mark Seigler hadn’t originally planned but quickly recognized as a perfect fit.

If the atmosphere sets Beer Hunter apart, the menu may be what keeps customers coming back.

“We’ll have steaks, pasta dishes, shrimp and grits. Things you can’t normally get around here,” Ryan said. “But we’ll also have burgers and sandwiches, so there’s something for everybody.”

Signature items include a braised beef sandwich as well as smoked Gouda mac and cheese, fried green tomatoes, and house-made pimento cheese dishes.

“These are, really, everybody’s favorite foods,” Ryan said. “But they’re things you usually have to go somewhere else to find.”

The kitchen will also introduce rotating specials, including dishes inspired by game meats and slow-cooked entrees such as ossobuco (slow-cooked porkshank), reflecting both culinary vision and the local culture.

“With hunting and fishing as part of the theme,” Ryan said, “we’ll be bringing in some game meat specials and tie it into what people around here enjoy.”

Beer Hunter is designed to bridge the gap between casual and upscale dining. “We wanted something that feels a little more special, offering a more complete experience without the formality or price point that keeps it out of reach for regular visits,” Ryan said.

The restaurant seats just under 100 people and is laid out to accommodate different types of diners. A bar area allows guests to stop in for drinks and appetizers while they watch a game. A separate dining space offers a family-friendly environment.

“It’s not one big open room where everybody’s on top of each other,” Ryan said. “You can come in and have the experience you want.”

The great outdoor theme extends throughout the restaurant’s décor, which draws inspiration from the area’s strong outdoor and hunting traditions.

“Blythewood’s pretty outdoorsy,” Ryan said. “A lot of our customers are into hunting and fishing, so we wanted the space to reflect that.”

The design aims to create a warm, welcoming feel, one that encourages guests to linger, whether they’re out with family or meeting friends after work.

True to its name, Beer Hunter will feature a wide selection of beers, including 11 beers on tap, with a mix of domestic, imported, and craft options. The restaurant is also partnering with well-known breweries such as Wicked Weed of Asheville.

In addition to beer, the bar will offer a curated wine list and a full cocktail menu developed by the restaurant’s bar manager, including creative options such as champagne on tap.

“We want it to be a place where you can grab a beer, have dinner, and stay awhile,” Ryan said.

At opening, Beer Hunter will operate Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ryan said the restaurant plans to expand to seven days a week by early summer, eventually adding Sunday and Monday hours.

In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant will offer takeout, delivery through services like DoorDash, and catering.

With its combination of expanded menu options, outdoor design, and a focus on creating a place where people can gather, Ryan says Beer Hunter aims to offer something Blythewood has long been missing – a destination for a full dining experience close to home.

“We’re excited about it,” Ryan said. “We think it’s going to be something the community really enjoys.”