Arts & Architecture on the Ridge set for May 1-2

Artwork of Ridgeway architecture can be viewed Friday and Saturday at the Isaac C. Thomas Museum, located at 130 East Church Street in Ridgeway. | Darlene Embleton

RIDGEWAY – Get ready for a weekend of fun – a celebration of Ridgeway’s arts and historic architecture.

The weekend starts Friday night, May 1, as Ridgeway celebrates Art Night at the town’s Isaac C. Thomas Museum, from 6 – 8 p.m., featuring a juried art show and sale with visual artists and their paintings themed, “Landscapes of Ridgeway and Fairfield County.” Visitors can enjoy a reception on the patio with music by Sherri Cafaro and Friends Band. The event is free and open to the public. Prizes will be awarded: 1st place, $300; 2nd place, $200; and 3rd place, $100.

The town will be open throughout the day and evening for shopping, touring, and dining. And while Museum Day is official the next day, May 2, it will be open all day Friday for browsing Ridgeway’s rich history.

The museum is open on a regular basis on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will not be open April 3 & 4.

There is no admission charge. Always open to the public. Go to https://sites.google.com/view/icthomashistoricalmuseum for more information.