Zoning request on rural Kelly Mill Rd withdrawn

BLYTHEWOOD – A 7.5-acre rural property on Kelly Mill Road that was considered for MU2 (commercial/high intensity multi-family) zoning by Richland County Council on Tuesday, April 28 was withdrawn prior to the vote.

The parcel is currently zoned HM (Homestead), and has one single-family residential dwelling on it, with the remainder of the property remaining wooded.

Under MU2 zoning, 20 residential units are allowed per acre or 150 residential units on the 7.5 parcel.

Other allowable uses for MU2 (Corridor Mix-Use District) zoning include retail sales, high density multi-family residential, and institutional uses.

The property is located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection at Kelly Mill Road and Hardscrabble Road.

According to Richland County Zoning Administrator Geonard Price, there is not time limitation as to when the applicant can return to the county with another request for the same or different zoning.