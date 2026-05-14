Bengals punch ticket to Upper State Championship with playoff shutouts

  • By Staff
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Regan Flynn (7) netted two on Tuesday to keep the playoff run alive. | David Pegram

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s girls’ soccer team is exactly where it intended to be: one win away from a state championship.

Riding the momentum of their second consecutive Region 5-5A title, the Bengals (14-5) dismantled two playoff opponents over the last week, outscoring them by a combined 6-0 to secure a spot in the Class 5A-D1 Upper State Championship.

After a first-round bye, Blythewood’s postseason run began on Friday against region foe Spring Valley. After downing the Vikings 3-0 in March and again in April, Blythewood took it a step further this time with a 4-0 win.

Caroline Powell was the catalyst for the Bengals’ offense, recording her second hat trick of the season. Powell’s three goals kept the Vikings on their heels. Regan Flynn added a goal to round out scoring. Mia Hendry and Cassidy Haddock had an assist each. Behind the scenes, the Bengals’ defense remained the story. Senior keeper Chyna Bush needed only 3 saves to secure the clean sheet.

Tuesday’s quarterfinal round against Wade Hampton was a tighter, more defensive battle. But Regan Flynn proved why she has been a focal point of the Bengals’ attack all season. Flynn netted both goals for Blythewood—one in each half—to power the team to a 2-0 win.

While Flynn handled the scoring, Bush and the defense anchored the win from the back. Bush saved 5 shots to record the team’s 13th shutout of the season and ensure the Bengals’ 2-0 lead was enough.

The road to the state title now leads through Greenville. On Friday, Blythewood will travel to face the Upstate’s top seed, J.L. Mann (17-3-1), for the Upper State Championship. The Patriots narrowly escaped their own quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, No. 4 seed Clover 3-2.

Friday’s matchup pits two of the state’s heavyweights against one another. J.L. Mann may hold the top seed, but the Bengals enter the contest with a battle-tested roster and a defense that has allowed only 7 goals in 19 games this season.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: the winner of Friday’s game advances to the state championship game on May 23 at 11 a.m. to face the winner of the Lower State final between Wando and Lexington.

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