Winnsboro Music Study Club presents church and organ crawl

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Music Study Club presents Winnsboro’s first Historic Church and Organ Crawl.
Enjoy a stroll through the historic streets of Winnsboro on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 3-5 p.m. A different organist will present a15-20 minute organ program at each church.
Follow the tour in this order:
- Bethel ARP, 101 N Zion St.
- First Methodist Church, 109 West College St.
- St John’s Episcopal Church, 301 West Liberty St.
- Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 West Washington St.
A reception will follow. This is a free event. All are welcome. All churches are handicap accessible.