Winnsboro man dies following shooting at local motel

WINNSBORO — A 27-year-old Winnsboro man has died following a shooting at a local motel early Thursday morning.

According to a report from Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, EMS responded to the America’s Best Value Inn in Winnsboro around dawn on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Upon arrival, first responders discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. Officials noted that the victim was experiencing significant blood loss at the scene.

The victim was transported to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, where he was immediately rushed into surgery. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Hill identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jonquarius Gibson of Winnsboro.

An autopsy has been scheduled with Newberry Pathology to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.