What’s Happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Week of Aug. 24 – 28

Public Works

Work continues to address moisture-related conditions at Town Hall. The remediation contractor has maintained containment of the affected area and is preparing for an expanded scope of work. Additional testing for asbestos-containing materials is being completed before wall materials are disturbed, with results expected next week. The contractor has also recommended that the planned crawlspace encapsulation be completed before remediation begins.

To facilitate the work, Town Hall operations will be temporarily relocated to the Public Works office at 193 Langford Road. Staff is coordinating the temporary relocation and the removal and storage of furniture and other contents necessary to provide contractors access to affected areas. Additional air-quality sampling has also been conducted, with results expected next week.

The repairs to the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater have been completed.

The replacement of the roof of the Public Works office is scheduled for the coming weeks. The work is expected to take approximately two days, and staff will make temporary operational arrangements while the work is underway.

Marketing & Events

Jordan Langland, Marketing and Special Projects Manager, and I had the pleasure of meeting with staff from the Richland County Recreation Commission this past week to discuss events that could be brought to Doko Meadows Park. Following this meeting, I’m pleased to announce that RCRC is planning to hold its annual Cottontail Festival at Doko Meadows Park on March 20, 2027. This free, accessible Easter egg hunt for children and teens features pictures with Peter Cottontail. We are excited to partner with RCRC on this event and look forward to finding other ways to work together to bring more family activities to Blythewood.

Jordan has also begun work on the Town of Blythewood’s inaugural Trunk or Treat. The event is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, October 29, from 4–7 p.m., and participants will be able to register their vehicles for $5.

Planning & Zoning

I met with representatives from Bolton & Menk to begin contract negotiations for the new Comprehensive Plan. We are planning on three public input sessions, two formal and one pop-up session at an event, likely scheduled for early 2027. We also discussed online surveys, a dedicated website, and other ways to ensure maximum opportunity for public engagement. Likewise, we discussed the composition of a Steering Committee—an advisory group composed of local stakeholders who will help guide the creation of the plan in addition to the Planning Commission and the Town Council. Next week we plan on bringing Arnett Muldrow and a landscape architect into the negotiations to discuss the Community Character and Beautification Plan.

I have reached out to Kendig Keast Collaborative, the consultant for the Blythewood Land Development Ordinance, which was tabled in April 2025. I have been working my way through the ordinance and researching its history, and it appears that much of the work necessary for adoption has already been completed. Likewise, its proposed changes to the Board of Architectural Review regulations should address a number of the concerns that led to the moratorium adopted at Monday’s council meeting. My goal is to bring the Land Development Ordinance back to the Planning Commission within the next few months, with Council consideration potentially in December or January.

Kirk Wilson, Building & Zoning Analyst, attended Richland County’s Safety Action Plan stakeholder meeting, to provide input on the County’s future plan.

Administration

The General Assembly has approved a $396,500 appropriation for the Town of Blythewood Farmers Market Pavilion as part of the state’s supplemental appropriations legislation. The legislation has been ratified and sent to the Governor for final action. Assuming the appropriation becomes law, acceptance of the funds will be placed on the September Council agenda.

Jennifer Edwards, Finance and Human Resources Director, met with the Town’s accounting firm this week for final preparation prior to the annual audit. The preparatory review identified one minor issue involving banking fees that had been coded to incorrect funds. The issue has been corrected, and staff is prepared for the upcoming audit.