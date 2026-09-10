State’s boundary fix shifts some Cobblestone residents into Fairfield County

Map/Ashley Ghere

BLYTHEWOOD – About 19 residential properties in Cobblestone Park are caught in a newly certified Fairfield-Richland County boundary conundrum.

The new boundary, in some cases, cuts through homes and will move some residents who have long considered themselves Richland County residents into Fairfield County.

The change has left affected homeowners worried about everything from access to garbage collection and emergency services to school attendance lines, voting districts, taxes and property values.

The new boundary, certified by the S.C. Geodetic Survey, is scheduled to take effect Nov. 16.

Jacob Braxton, County Boundary Program Manager with the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, told The Voice that the state is not creating a new county line between Richland and Fairfield counties, but surveying and re-establishing the boundary according to its description in state law.

The General Assembly directed the agency to clarify poorly marked or uncertain county boundaries. The program began working its way across counties in South Carolina in 2014, Braxton said, but little attention has been given to the issue in the media, nor has it been widely publicized by the state.

Historical records, legal descriptions, monuments, and field surveys have been used to determine where the statutory lines should actually be.

A survey of the Fairfield-Richland leg of the project showed existing county parcel maps overlapped in some places, Braxton said, meaning the two counties have not been using precisely the same boundary.

Once the newly surveyed line is applied, some Cobblestone properties that have been acknowledged as being in Richland County will fall partly or completely within Fairfield County.

Which county the property falls in is determined by which county the majority of the home (not the parcel) lies in.

“We are told that more than half of our home is over the new Fairfield County boundary,” said Cobblestone resident Paige Houchains. “And Fairfield does not provide the level of services that we have here in Blythewood, which is in Richland County.”

That prospect has frightened residents who say they have received little information about what happens next.

Houchains told The Voice that she and her husband, Luther, are both in their 70s, both use canes, and are particularly concerned about losing Richland County’s curbside garbage service. Fairfield County does not provide garbage pickup.

Residents also question whether Fairfield or Richland would be their provider for fire and EMS service, particularly since Cobblestone is a gated community and Richland emergency responders are already familiar with access to the neighborhood.

Other questions involve where children would attend school, which county’s elections residents would vote in, whether taxes would change and what effect switching counties might have on property values.

Braxton said those questions are outside the Geodetic Survey’s authority.

“Our office strictly handles the reestablishment of the county boundaries as it’s described in the Code of Law,” he said. Questions involving “taxation, schools, emergency services [and] other government services” must be answered by county and other local and state officials.

Braxton said county officials received the surveyed boundary months ago so they could begin examining which properties would be affected. He said county administrators and assessors are responsible for determining how individual parcels will be administered after the new boundary takes effect.

Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter, however, said the information provided to the county did not make the effects on individual properties particularly clear.

“The maps they shared with us are confusing,” Carpenter said, adding that information about which properties were moving into or out of Fairfield was buried in dozens of pages of material.

After speaking with The Voice and hearing about residents’ concerns, Carpenter said he intends to contact Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown about whether the two counties can continue existing services in areas where doing so makes practical sense.

“That’s probably a good reason for me to reach out to Leonardo and see what we can do to make sure that nobody loses services,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said similar arrangements can be made for emergency services, allowing the county best positioned to reach an area to continue serving it rather than allowing a boundary on a map to interfere with response.

“Normally something like that, we just kind of work out an agreement where Richland serves it or we serve it because it just makes the most sense for that county to provide emergency services,” Carpenter said.

Schools could be more complicated, Carpenter said, because school district boundaries and policies are separate issues.

The state held a virtual meeting on the boundary May 13 that was termed a “public” meeting. Braxton said only a handful of people participated. He said the agency normally tries to hold meetings in person but was unable to secure a location with assistance from the counties, so the meeting was held online.

A certification notice dated Sept. 2 gives affected property owners 60 days to challenge the state’s determination in the S.C. Administrative Law Court. But Braxton emphasized that an appeal cannot be based simply on the hardship created by changing counties.

A property owner would have to present historical or legal evidence showing that the Geodetic Survey put the county line in the wrong place.

There is another possibility for Cobblestone Park homeowners who ultimately find themselves in Fairfield County but want to return to Richland.

Braxton said state law provides a process for transferring territory from one county to another after the boundary becomes effective, although he cautioned that the process can become complicated.

Carpenter likewise said such a process exists, but suggested a more practical solution may be cooperation between Fairfield and Richland counties to minimize disruptions for the affected homeowners.

“The better way,” Carpenter said, “is for Leonardo Brown and I to get together and make a decision and let it be all for everybody.”

For now, however, residents are facing a Nov. 16 effective date without firm answers about exactly what that date will mean for many of the everyday services they have relied upon for years.