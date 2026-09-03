State approves $396,500 for Doko farmers market pavilion

Rendering of the proposed Farmers Market Pavilion. | Blythewood Town Hall

BLYTHEWOOD – The S.C. General Assembly has approved $396,500 in state earmarks for construction of a farmers market pavilion in Blythewood’s Doko Meadows Park.

The appropriation was included in a $350 million supplemental spending package passed by lawmakers and approved by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The $396,500 appropriation for the farmers market will be placed on Blythewood Town Council’s September agenda.

The approval revives a project that sparked an hour-long debate among town council members earlier this summer over its cost, planning and funding.

The $396,500 amount is substantially less than the $650,000 earmark State Rep. Kambrell Garvin announced in June that he had secured for the pavilion at the request of Mayor Sloan Griffin.

Council members said at the time they had not been involved in seeking the $650,000 and learned about it only after Garvin notified the town.

That appropriation subsequently became uncertain when state lawmakers removed earmarks from the state budget while negotiations continued over how the money would be distributed.

The proposed pavilion became a contentious issue during the council’s July 27 meeting when Griffin placed a proclamation and resolution concerning the farmers market project on the agenda.

While council members said they supported the farmers market, several questioned committing the town to construction of a pavilion without knowing either the final cost of the project or how the town would pay for costs exceeding the state appropriation.

Estimates discussed at the meeting put the pavilion cost at more than $2 million.

Councilman Donald Brock warned that even the original $650,000 appropriation would have covered only a fraction of the anticipated construction cost.

Other council members agreed that moving forward without knowing the town’s financial obligation would amount to approving a blank check.

“There’s not a single person sitting in this audience that would give a blank check,” Councilwoman Andrea Fripp said. “We’re charged with spending your money.”

Councilman Rich McKenrick also questioned the process, noting that no money for the pavilion had been included in the town’s current budget because council had not been asked during its budget workshops to fund the project.

He urged Griffin to work with Town Administrator Doug Polen and council and bring the pavilion through the town’s regular strategic planning and budgeting process.

Councilwoman Trish Hovis said she had asked Griffin in June for concept drawings, engineering studies, cost estimates and other documentation concerning the project but had not received the information.

Polen also cautioned council that the proposed schedule for completing the pavilion by the opening of the 2027 farmers market season was “very aggressive.” He said the project would require planning, engineering, permitting, bidding and contracting before construction could begin.

Supporters said the pavilion has long been envisioned as part of Doko Meadows and could be used not only for the weekly farmers market but also for weddings, reunions and other community events.

Farmers Market Manager Michaela Barno said a permanent facility would provide vendors protection from rain and heat and eliminate the weekly setup and removal of tents.

No council member made a motion on the proposed resolution July 27, and Griffin eventually moved to the next agenda item without a vote.

The newly approved $396,500 earmark now puts the farmers market pavilion back before council, this time with a specific state appropriation that council will be asked to formally accept later this month.