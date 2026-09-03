RW weathers storm for 6-0 win

WINNSBORO – The Richard Winn Academy home opener lasted barely long enough for the fans to settle into their seats Friday night, but for the Eagles, it was just enough time to take the lead.
Richard Winn (1-1) held a 6-0 lead over familiar foe Wardlaw Academy before a lightning delay turned into a persistent storm, forced the game to end in the first quarter.
The Eagles will remain in Winnsboro this week as they dive into SCISA 8-Man Region II play against Newberry Academy (1-1) at Ruff Field. Newberry looks to bounce back from a narrow 20-16 loss to Cathedral Academy.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.