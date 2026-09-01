Next phase of Scout Motors Interchange Project to trigger overnight I-77 detours

BLYTHEWOOD – The transformation of the Interstate 77 corridor in Blythewood continues next week as crews move closer to completing a new high-profile interchange.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced that I-77 Northbound will be temporarily detoured overnight on Sept. 8 to facilitate construction at the new Exit 26. The closure will affect the stretch of interstate between mile markers 24 and 27.

The detour is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10 p.m. and run through Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6 a.m. Should weather interfere, SCDOT has reserved the same time slot on Sept. 9 into the morning of Sept. 10 as a backup.

While northbound traffic will be diverted, southbound lanes will remain open.

The upcoming work is a key component of a $200 million infrastructure project launched in February 2025. The project is designed to support the future Scout Motors manufacturing facility, an economic development driver for the Blythewood area.

The work at Exit 26 includes more than just new ramps. Since Jan. 2025, a 40-foot-high railroad bridge has risen over I-77. The bridge will eventually carry a Norfolk Southern rail spur directly into the Scout plant.

This is not the first time Blythewood drivers have had to navigate detours for the project. Since the February 2025 groundbreaking, the area has seen several major shifts:

In addition to the interchange, the project includes the widening of I-77 Northbound and the realignment of U.S. Highway 21, also known as Wilson Boulevard.

SCDOT officials are urging motorists to slow down and stay vigilant, as construction crews will be active throughout the night. The entire project is expected to be completed by November 2026.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the signed detour routes, which typically divert traffic onto U.S. Highway 21 before returning to the interstate at Blythewood Road.