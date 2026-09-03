Job fair connects displaced workers with new opportunities

Yvette Scribling, a consultant with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, and Faliesha Hamitt of SC Works Midlands were among those who coordinated the event. | Shameika Sims

WINNSBORO – Job seekers arrived with resumes in hand and new opportunities in mind Wednesday, Sept. 2, as SC Works Midlands hosted a Dislocated Workers Job Fair in Winnsboro, bringing dozens of employers together with workers seeking their next career move.

Held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boykin Recreation Center, 1851 U.S. Highway 321 Bypass North, the event was organized in response to the displacement of workers following the MLILY Mattress Company fire in Fairfield County. While the job fair was open to the entire community, a number of former MLILY employees were among those taking advantage of the opportunity.

Job seekers had already formed a line outside the recreation center before the doors opened. By approximately an hour before the fair was scheduled to end, roughly 149 people had attended.

Inside, they had access to 41 employers offering opportunities across a broad range of industries and occupations. Available positions included jobs in manufacturing, law enforcement, maintenance, healthcare, general labor, material handling and quality control.

The opportunities also represented a wide range of educational and professional backgrounds, including positions available to applicants with a high school diploma and positions requiring additional education, training or experience.

Participating employers represented Fairfield, Chester and Newberry counties, as well as Columbia and the Ridgeway area.

Among the companies and organizations represented at the fair were Xerxes, Breakthrough, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, GPS Jobs, DPX, MegaMetal, Charter Next Generation, Michelin, Giti Tire, JTEKT and Honeywell.

For workers who needed additional assistance before meeting employers, the SC Career Coach was stationed on-site. The mobile workforce resource provides computer workstations, Wi-Fi capability and printing services, allowing applicants to prepare and print employment materials and access other workforce resources before meeting with recruiters.

The job fair was sponsored and organized through SC Works Midlands and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. Yvette Scribling, a business consultant with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, and Faliesha Hamitt of SC Works Midlands were among those who worked to coordinate the event.

Scribling said one of the primary goals was simple: put people looking for work in the same room with the people who are looking to hire.

“We tried to match employers with different workforce needs and opportunities that could appeal to job seekers from a variety of professional backgrounds,” she said.

The job fair became particularly urgent following the MLILY fire and the resulting displacement of workers.

While unexpectedly finding oneself without a job is difficult, Scribling said the circumstances could also offer opportunities for a new career direction.

For Carrie Banks, who worked at MLILY for six years, that possibility was part of what brought her to the fair.

Banks said she is considering changing her career path and exploring work that may be different from what she previously did. Having employers gathered in her own community made that process easier, she said, and she expressed appreciation for organizers bringing the resources directly to Fairfield County.

Michael Gadson came to the job fair with a similarly open mind after spending five years at MLILY.

Gadson said he is interested in opportunities that would allow him to continue working in manufacturing, but he is also exploring other career possibilities. While finding another position locally would be ideal, he said he is willing to consider employment outside Fairfield County if the right opportunity becomes available.

Their experiences reflected a broader theme evident throughout Wednesday’s event: workers were not simply looking to replace the jobs they lost, but in some cases were considering what their next professional chapter could look like.

For employers, the job fair provided direct access to prospective employees. For job seekers, it eliminated some of the distance that can exist between submitting an application and having an opportunity to speak directly with someone involved in hiring.

For workers unexpectedly displaced from MLILY, the event offered something immediate following a difficult disruption… a room filled with possibilities for what comes next.