I-77S night detour set for Sept. 15

map/Ashley Ghere

BLYTHEWOOD — Drivers traveling southbound on I-77 through Blythewood should prepare for another overnight detour as construction continues on the new interchange at Exit 26.

According to SCDOT, southbound lanes between mile markers 24 and 27 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. If work is delayed by bad weather, the closure will shift to the following night, Sept. 16, during the same hours.

A signed detour route will guide drivers around the closure. Northbound lanes on I-77 will not be affected.