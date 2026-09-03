Griffins finish what they started

WINNSBORO – It took two nights, two different stadiums, and a three-day wait, but the Fairfield Central Griffins eventually proved exactly why they are considered the premier football powerhouse in Class A.
After a blown transformer in Winnsboro on Friday night forced a postponement in the annual Chester rivalry game, the Griffins (2-0) traveled to Westwood High School on Monday to finish what they started. When the dust finally settled, Fairfield Central had thrashed Chester 43-22, fueled by an explosive offense and a defensive front that lived in the Cyclones’ backfield.
The Griffins struck first during Friday’s opening drive. Following a defensive stand that forced a Chester punt, the Fairfield offense marched 70 yards on six plays. Kenyan Douglas capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown plunge, giving the Griffins a 6-0 lead five minutes into the contest.
Chester (0-2) used elite special teams play to claw back into the game, utilizing long kickoff returns to set up short fields. The Cyclones eventually built a 15-6 lead, but the momentum shifted back to the Griffins by the end of the second quarter.
Kamauri Jones ignited the comeback with a 15-yard touchdown sprint to cut the lead to 15-14. Moments later, Jones connected with a streaking Ty’Quarius Shannon on a crossing route that turned into a 65-yard touchdown, sending Fairfield into halftime with a 22-15 advantage.
Chester managed to level the score at 22-22 early in the third quarter following a Griffin fumble. That would be the final time the Cyclones found the end zone, as the Fairfield defense completely shut the door.
The ‘Gold Standard’ Griffin defense was anchored by Kylaun Peay, who racked up a team-high 12 tackles and forced a fumble. Junior linebacker Lydell Watkins was a nightmare for the Chester offensive line, recording 2.0 sacks and two tackles for loss. Senior Christopher Perry-Jenty added 10 tackles, and Jalen Jamison chipped in nine as the Griffins limited Chester’s options for the remainder of the night.
With the defense holding firm, the Fairfield offense went on a 21-0 tear to close the game. Wayne Johnson powered in a one-yard touchdown on a direct snap to reclaim the lead at 29-22. As the third-quarter horn sounded, Jones found Shannon again, this time for a 36-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 36-22.
Kenyan Douglas provided the exclamation point in the fourth quarter with his second touchdown of the night, a one-yard run that finalized the 43-22 scoreline.
The Griffins’ “Big Three” put up gaudy numbers in the victory. Quarterback Kamauri Jones was nearly perfect, completing 6-of-9 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns while adding 56 yards and a score on the ground.
Kenyan Douglas was the workhorse in the backfield, totaling 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He added 44 yards receiving to finish with 169 all-purpose yards. Ty’Quarius Shannon proved to be the ultimate deep threat, hauling in four catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
On special teams, sophomore Jason Marquez was a perfect 3-for-3 on PAT attempts.
The Griffins will look to carry the 2-0 momentum into Friday night as they prepare for Friday’s game against a Manning squad (1-1) fresh off a 43-32 win over Scott’s Branch. Kickoff at E.K. McLendon Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.