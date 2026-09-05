Fairfield County Sheriff issues urgent alert for missing 7-year-old

Officials describe the vehicle as a truck with visible damage to the lower portion of the front passenger-side door. | FCSO

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued an urgent plea for the public’s help in locating a 7-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday evening.

Authorities are searching for Carleigh, who was last spotted at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Mobley Highway in Fairfield County. Investigators believe the child is in the company of her estranged father and may be traveling toward the Rock Hill area.

The Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the child and the vehicle they are believed to be in. Officials describe the vehicle as a truck with visible damage to the lower portion of the front passenger-side door.

The search has taken on an added layer of urgency as investigators say they have reason to believe the father may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Because of this, authorities are expressing grave concern for the young girl’s safety.

Law enforcement is urging citizens not to approach the vehicle or the individuals if they are spotted. Instead, the public is asked to maintain a safe distance and immediately call 911. Callers should be prepared to provide the exact location, the direction of travel, and any additional details observed.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to share this information widely to assist in the safe recovery of the child.