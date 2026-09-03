Fairfield County citizens urge caution on data centers

Pastor Joseph McBride of Jenkinsville | Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County residents urged County Council Monday night to use a proposed one-year moratorium on data centers to carefully study their potential effects on water, electricity, the environment and quality of life before opening the county to the massive facilities.

During an Aug. 31 public hearing on the proposed 12-month moratorium, speakers overwhelmingly called for caution, with some opposing data centers altogether and others saying they could potentially have a place in Fairfield County if properly regulated and located.

Several residents also urged council to keep the public involved throughout the moratorium.

Pete Oliver of Monticello said he was neither for nor against data centers, but asked council to “proceed meticulously, with due diligence.”

“A moratorium is a great, great first step,” Oliver said, warning that unless the county uses the time effectively, “we’ll be standing here a year from now with the exact same problem in our hands.”

He suggested establishing a commission or board to study the issue and keep citizens informed throughout the process.

Sandra Ross Johnson, a Fairfield County property owner and Winnsboro native, asked council to consider extending the moratorium if necessary to allow sufficient study of water and electricity demands, environmental concerns and other growth already facing the county.

Victoria McCornell of Jenkinsville questioned what benefits data centers would bring residents, particularly if they provide only a few jobs.

“How much water usage are we as citizens going to be responsible for?” she asked. “We vote you guys in office to rep us. Are you taking our feelings into consideration?”

Kennedy Bates, a lifelong Blair resident, said Fairfield County needs growth and opportunity, but cautioned that investment alone does not necessarily constitute progress.

“This is a decision that can not only affect our water, it affects our electricity, our roads, infrastructure, the environment and the quality of life,” Bates said.

Buddy Jennings, who owns property in the Jenkinsville area, supported the moratorium but said council should use the year to determine where data centers could appropriately be located while protecting the Broad River and conservation areas.

Jenkinsville Mayor Gregory Ginyard was more emphatic, asking council not to concentrate additional large-scale development in his community.

“We are now living with one nuclear plant, and we’re in the process of getting two more nuclear reactors,” Ginyard said. “Please, let’s not make the western side of Fairfield County, the Jenkinsville area, the dumping ground for everything that’s bad.”

Pastor Joseph McBride of Jenkinsville opposed data centers anywhere in Fairfield County, raising concerns about electricity and water consumption, noise, jobs and their proximity to residential areas.

Kathy Faulk of District 4 urged council to follow the county’s comprehensive plan and protect the county’s rural character.

“Development and growth is essential for this county to prosper and flourish,” Faulk said. “How we grow is what is at stake.”

She called Fairfield’s green space “our greatest asset” and urged council to protect farms, homes, animals and property as development moves forward.

Randy Bright of Ridgeway pointed to the failed V.C. Summer Units 2 and 3 nuclear construction project as a warning of what can happen when government fails to adequately research and oversee major development.

“There’s a lot at stake for this entire county,” Bright said. “Its entire future rests on what you guys do this next year.”

Bright said council should seek outside expertise if necessary and use the moratorium as a time to develop regulations addressing the potential benefits and negative impacts of different types of data centers.

State Rep. Annie McDaniel also urged council to put residents ahead of potential revenue and said she would work at the state level for data center regulations.

Following the hearing, County Council Chairman Clarence Gilbert said no company has applied to build a data center in Fairfield County.

“We have not been approached by anyone about a data center,” Gilbert said.

County officials said they anticipate holding approximately six town halls around the county to gather information from citizens concerning their feelings about data centers coming to Fairfield County. They also plan to hold at least two public forums featuring independent experts on environmental, economic and health issues related to data centers. Council members are also expected to tour existing data centers.

Officials said the number of meetings could increase depending on public interest.

The county’s existing ordinances were not written with data centers in mind, officials said, and the moratorium is intended to give council time to develop regulations protecting residents, neighborhoods and natural resources before any application could move forward.

“This is going to be a very robust process,” county officials told the audience.

Council is expected to take its third and final vote on approval of the moratorium at the September Council meeting.