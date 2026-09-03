Ewan Dalrymple makes waves in national tournament

Ewan Dalrymple leads the 200 Fly at Junior Nationals. His time set a meet record. | Photos: Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – Ever since he was 5, Ewan Dalrymple has been swimming every time he could make the time.

Dalrymple

The Westwood senior and Ohio State commit has had multiple first-placings in a range of swimming styles in several events within South Carolina over the past year, including the South Carolina Swimming Senior Championships in North Charleston in February, the SC CA May Breakout in Columbia in May, the SC GAME Summer Classic in Columbia in June, and the South Carolina Senior Championship (50m) in Duncan in July.

“This year I think I’ve been more focused on training,” Dalrymple said, adding that his strength is in the butterfly events but he has branched out to all swimming events recently. “For as long as I can remember the butterfly has been my best stroke. I started to focus on things in addition to butterfly in practices and that’s what happened to help me improve both in the butterfly and in the other events.”

His practice over the summer—usually nine pool sessions per week, with two coming on Tuesdays and Thursdays—had immediate results nationally.

He swam in the USA Swimming National Championships in Irvine, Calif., July 28 – Aug. 1 and got a top-10 finish in the 200-meter butterfly.

He stayed in Irvine to compete in the Speedo Junior National Championships Aug. 5 – 7 and took gold in the 200 butterfly with a time of one minute, 55.65 seconds.

Then at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Vancouver Aug. 17-20, his 200-fly result came in at 1:56.41, which was good enough for another first-place finish.

Also of note in that event was Dalrymple’s team in the 400 medley relay finished third overall with a time of 4:21.17. Dalrymple’s time on his 100-meter share of the swim was 53.41.

Dalrymple’s summer could be seen as rigorous but for the fact that he loves being in the water.

Dalrymple receives his 200m Butterfly gold medal.

“There was a little bit of stress, but I had a lot of fun throughout the whole summer,” he said. “For me, getting to swim every day, it’s not only exercise but I also get to express myself with my teammates and coaches. It’s great for my mental health as well as physical health.”

Dalrymple has a good relationship with Westwood swimming, but he has competed on the Columbia Swimming club team for about 10 years now. The club practices at Columbia College.

Besides finishing up his academics at Westwood this year, Dalrymple looks to take part in the Speedo Winter Junior Nationals in December, a state final in January, and sectional events in March. After those events—and graduation—he’s thinking about what his summer schedule in 2027 will be like.

By that time, his focus will be on getting ready to attend Ohio State, a school he chose over several other NCAA Division I offers, including Princeton, North Carolina State, and Harvard.

“A lot of colleges reached out to me last summer and the Ohio State coaches were really nice and helpful in the process,” he said. “A lot of guys on the team told me about their experience and I thought it was the best place for me.”

Dalrymple said he hasn’t given much thought about what his major will be, but said that he may major in math or science whenever the time comes to declare.

For now, he’s decided solidly to keep on swimming.

“I really love swimming. I really love racing all the guys around the country and swimming with all the other guys I know,” he said.