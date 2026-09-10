Commercial rezoning sought for Langford Rd. property

BLYTHEWOOD – A representative of the owner of an 18.68-acre property in a rural area of Blythewood is requesting the Richland County Planning Commission recommend that county council rezone the property for General Commercial (GC) use. The property is currently zoned Homestead (HM).

The request appears on the agenda for the commission’s meeting next Monday, Sept.14.

County staff has determined that the requested commercial use does not comply with the county’s comprehensive plan. The planning commission will make a recommendation to county council, but council will ultimately determine whether to approve the zoning request.

The property lies in a rural area in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Langford Road and Hardscrabble Road.

According to Deputy Director of County Planning and Development Geonard Price, the request is for commercial retail use, but the type of retail use is not identified. At press time, no other information was available from the county. Further information will be released later this week, Price said.

The public is invited to attend the 6 p.m. meeting but must arrive a few minutes early to sign up to speak to the issue. The meeting will be held in county council chambers at 2020 Hampton Street in Columbia.