Blythewood Historical Society Presents: Weapons shaped how Revolution was fought

Col. Jim Butcher holding a British Brown Bess musket. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – To understand why Revolutionary War soldiers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in an open field while an enemy line fired directly at them, Col. Jim Butcher said that you first have to understand the weapon in their hands.

The Musket

The flintlock musket was heavy, cumbersome, and was inaccurate. Very inaccurate.

And that, Butcher explained during the fourth and final presentation of the Blythewood Historical Society’s American Revolution series, dictated much of the way armies fought during the 18th century.

Butcher, 87, a retired U.S. Army colonel from Camden, spent 28 years in the Army and another 12 teaching Army ROTC at North Central High School. A Citadel graduate with a degree in history and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina, he brought both military experience and history to his discussion of the war in South Carolina, particularly during its critical final years of 1780 and 1781.

The principal weapon of the Revolution, Butcher said, was the smoothbore flintlock musket. Unlike a rifle, its barrel had no grooves to stabilize the ball as it traveled toward its target.

At about 80 yards, accuracy was already questionable, and the musket didn’t even have a conventional rear sight.

“It was point and shoot,” Butcher said.

Armies compensated for that poor accuracy with massed fire. Soldiers were drilled to stand in tightly packed lines and fire volleys together, sending as many musket balls toward the enemy as possible, one volley after another.

“Why did they stand out there in formation and get shot at?” Butcher asked. “It was so they could mass fire.”

Ranks could fire in succession, with one firing while another stepped back to reload. Black powder quickly covered the battlefield in smoke, making individual aimed shots with a rifle even more difficult.

The musket also had two important advantages over the rifle – reload speed and a bayonet. A trained soldier could fire about three musket rounds a minute, considerably faster than a rifleman could reload. Once opposing lines closed on each other, the bayonet became a formidable weapon.

That combination made the musket the dominant weapon of conventional armies.

The Rifle

The backcountry rifle was another matter.

The Pennsylvania rifle, later popularly known as the Kentucky rifle, had grooves inside its barrel that caused the ball to spin, greatly improving accuracy,” Butcher explained. “In the hands of a skilled marksman, it could hit a target at 250 to 300 yards.”

And South Carolina’s backcountry farmers knew how to use one.

Unlike wealthy Charleston and other coastal towns, much of the backcountry consisted of small farms carved from forests by families living a hardscrabble existence. Hunting was not recreation. Putting meat on the table often depended on being able to shoot accurately.

That skill became particularly important after the war in South Carolina took a disastrous turn for the Patriots in 1780.

Charleston fell to the British in May, taking thousands of American troops out of the fight. Three months later, the Patriot army suffered a similar devastating defeat at Camden.

With organized American forces (the Patriots) in South Carolina badly depleted, much of the resistance shifted to partisan (backcountry fighters) and their leaders such as Thomas Sumter in the Midlands, Francis Marion in the Low country and Andrew Pickens in the Upstate.

The distinction between the forces is important. Continental soldiers were the Patriot, organized army fighting under formal military command. Militia were citizen soldiers called out for shorter periods of service. Partisans were generally the Patriot Backcountry militia and irregular forces who usually operated in smaller, more mobile units, striking British and Loyalist troops, outposts and supply lines and then moving on.

In the South Carolina Backcountry, the partisan war also became intensely personal.

“It was literally Patriot neighbor against Loyalist neighbor,” Butcher said. “It broke up families.”

“It was nasty,” he added.

The rifle was well suited to that kind of fighting. Skilled marksmen could operate independently, fire from greater distances and use the forests and terrain to their advantage. Riflemen also served as skirmishers, targeting officers and disrupting enemy formations.

Butcher cautioned, however, against the popular image that riflemen hiding behind trees won the Revolution by themselves. Major battles were still largely decided by soldiers using muskets, bayonets and conventional formations.

The Battle of Cowpens in January 1781 showed how the different forces and tactics could work together.

American commander Daniel Morgan placed militia forward, with experienced Continental troops behind them and skirmishers out front and along the flanks. The militia fired their volleys and withdrew as planned, helping draw British Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton’s troops forward toward Morgan’s waiting Continental line.

The result was a decisive Patriot victory.

Butcher also discussed artillery and cavalry. South Carolina’s primitive roads and heavily wooded terrain made large artillery pieces difficult to move.

Cavalry often operated as dragoons – mounted soldiers who could fight on horseback or dismounted. Armed with sabers, pistols and shorter firearms called carbines, cavalry could also deliver what Butcher called “shock action.”

“A horse weighing more than 1,400 pounds charging directly toward an infantry line,” he said, “could be terrifying.”

Eating, Moving, Communicating

“Weapons, however, were only part of warfare,” Butcher said. “Armies had to eat, move and communicate.”

Eighteenth-century armies largely lived off the land, requisitioning food and supplies from farms, Butcher said. Horses pulled wagons carrying tents, cooking equipment and ammunition, while cattle could be driven with an army as “beef on the hoof.”

Without radios, commanders relied on drums, flags, horns, hand signals, fires and sometimes church bells to communicate.

Logistics could determine whether an army survived.

The British Disadvantage

Following Cowpens, American forces raced northward with British prisoners while Cornwallis pursued them. At the same time, Backcountry partisan forces continued striking British outposts and supply lines across South Carolina, making it increasingly difficult for the British to control the countryside.

For Butcher, the connection between weapons, tactics and South Carolina’s landscape helps explain how the war unfolded here.

“The musket dictated the massed formations of conventional warfare,” he said. “The rifle gave backcountry marksmen a weapon particularly suited to skirmishing and partisan warfare.

And after the devastating Patriot losses of 1780, those partisan bands kept resistance alive across South Carolina while organized American forces regrouped and returned to dominate the fight.

“That’s how the Revolution was won here in South Carolina,” Butcher said.