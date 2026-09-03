Big Grab weekend approaches

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD – It’s time to clear out the trunk and sharpen your bargaining skills. The “Big Grab,” one of the largest community yard sales in the South, is returning for its 2026 edition on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12.

Stretching across a 50-mile “figure-8” loop, the event is expected to bring thousands of shoppers through the streets of Blythewood and into Ridgeway and Winnsboro. The sale is held annually on the weekend following Labor Day.

Shoppers can hunt for treasures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The massive shopping crawl follows a specific path through the region:

Up Hwy 21 from Blythewood to Ridgeway, then along Hwy 34 to Winnsboro, where vendors will be set up along the Highway 321 Bypass, Highway 200, and through downtown Winnsboro. The route returns to the Bypass, then heads towards Blythewood, this time down Hwy 321. The route turns onto Blythewood Road and turns back onto Hwy 21 to complete the loop.

While hundreds of yard sales will line the route, several “Vendor Sites” serve as major hubs with multiple sellers in one spot.

Blythewood Vendor Sites

In Blythewood, several churches and public spaces will serve as major hubs.

Trinity United Methodist Church will host Trinity Fest, complete with live music from Freeway Music, vendor booths, food trucks, face painting, a bake sale and more. Community members can reserve a table space on the campus – inside for $35 and outside for $25. Call 803-250-6543 to reserve a space.

Doko Meadows Park will offer seller spaces on a first-come, first-served basis, though the town has issued a strict “asphalt-only” rule. Vendors at the park must set up on the amphitheater side only, as the Manor side is reserved for another event. No setup is permitted on the grass or overnight.

Other major sites in Blythewood include St. Mark’s Lutheran, Trinity UMC, Beulah UMC, Fair Lawn UMC, the Blythewood Rodeo site, and Universal Kids School of Excellence.

New Kirk Presbyterian and Pine View Baptist will also host vendors, but on Saturday only.

Ridgeway and Winnsboro Highlights

Look for clusters at the Ridgeway Recreation Center, Purity Lodge #42 (63 Scarlet Lane), Rodger Branham’s Auto Parts, and The Cotton Yard in the downtown area.

Both the Ridgeway Recreation Center and Purity Lodge offer two-day outdoor spaces for a $30 fee.

ATOM Rail will be a popular vendor spot on the way into Winnsboro from Ridgeway.

In downtown Winnsboro, the First United Methodist Church will be a popular stop on Friday when the Lions Club will be selling hot dogs, chips, and water. The Pine Tree Playhouse is nearby, and Stephen Greene Baptist Church will join the festivities for Friday only. Porter Gas will set up on Hwy 200, a quick stop leaving downtown Winnsboro and heading towards Hwy 321.

First Baptist Church will be a major stop with lots of outdoor vendors. Vendor space is available (1373 Newberry Rd) for a fee (803)718-2310.

Know Before You Go

The Big Grab is a rain-or-shine event, and there are no alternate rain dates. Shoppers are encouraged to bring cash, as not all independent vendors may be equipped for electronic payments.

For those looking to sell, the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce advises contacting business or property owners directly to request permission.

For a continuously updated list of vendor sites and a general location map, visit the official Big Grab Facebook page.