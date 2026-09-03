After Winnsboro KJ’s closing, property owner seeks new grocer tenant

KJ’s Market in Winnsboro closed the week of Aug. 23.

WINNSBORO – KJ’s Market closed its store in Winnsboro last week after 10 years in the community, leaving Food Lion as the town’s only remaining full-service grocery store.

The approximately 33,000-square-foot KJ’s building is owned by Regency Properties, an Evansville, Indiana-based company that owns and manages commercial properties.

Regency leasing representative Shane Wall told The Voice on Tuesday that the company is actively trying to recruit another grocery store for the location.

“Not yet, but I’m working on it,” Wall said when asked whether a new tenant had been found. “I’ve been trying to find another grocery tenant to try to backfill KJ’s.”

Wall said he visited Fairfield County about two weeks ago as part of that effort.

Closed signs on the KJ’s doors.

Finding another grocery store is his goal, he said, particularly because the closing leaves Winnsboro with only one major grocery provider.

“I know the town needs it,” Wall said. “In my experience, small towns don’t tend to do well when there’s only one grocery provider. Food Lion is the only other food store in town. It just serves the community better when there’s a little bit of competition in the area.”

While KJ’s has closed to customers, Wall said the company technically remains in possession of the building while completing its move-out.

Regency expects to regain possession by the end of September, he said. KJ’s is expected to remove some equipment and fixtures from the building for use elsewhere.

According to Wall, Regency’s records show the original KJ’s lease was signed in 2016, although the location had operated as a grocery store before KJ’s moved in.

Wall said he has several prospective tenants in mind, but expects that finding another grocery store for the building may ultimately depend on attracting a local or regional operator.

“I’ve got a few tenants that I think may work,” he said. “Realistically, I think I’ll probably have to find another local operator.”

An IGA sign that appeared on the front of the building following the closing generated speculation on social media that an IGA grocery store might be moving into the location. IGA officials, however, told The Voice that is not the case.

The closing is being felt by town and county officials as well.

Winnsboro Town Manager Chris Clauson said the loss is particularly disappointing because the store provided relatively convenient grocery access for some residents.

“We hated to see the store close,” Clauson said. “It was a semi-walkable grocery store for some of our residents, so it’s disheartening that it’s gone. Hopefully another grocery store will be coming to that location in the near future.”

Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter also called the closing a blow to both Winnsboro and Fairfield County, but said county government had no advance notice that KJ’s planned to close.

“The county was not notified that they were closing,” Carpenter said. “I read about it like everybody else.”

Carpenter said the closing highlights a broader need for the county to consider how it might help recruit retail businesses that residents need.

“One of the things that I know that the council would like us to do is try to figure out a way to recruit that kind of retail that we need here as well,” Carpenter said.

He said retail recruitment would represent an expansion of the county’s traditional economic development role, but that the county needs to be looking at what it might be able to do to support those efforts.

The Voice reached out to KJ’s officials, but has not yet received a response.

In the meantime, Wall said Regency is continuing to market the former KJ’s building.

“Another grocery store remains the preferred replacement for KJ’s,” he said.

Those interested in the property can contact Wall directly at (812) 491-7668.