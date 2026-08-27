Westwood fades late in loss to York

YORK — On a muggy night in York, Westwood High School’s defense managed to keep the game within reach for two quarters. However, a stagnant offense and a missed red-zone opportunity in the second half allowed York Comprehensive to pull away for a 26-0 shutout in last week’s season opener.
The Redhawks (0-1) went into the locker room at halftime trailing only 6-0, but they were unable to generate the explosive plays needed to flip the field in the second half. Westwood was held to just 102 total yards of offense on the night.
Sophomore quarterback Kylen Dopson completed 11 of 21 passes, but the York secondary limited those completions to just 33 total yards. Sophomore Cameron Coleman was Dopson’s most frequent target, hauling in nine catches for 16 yards. Senior Jayden Risher provided most of the Redhawks’ production on the ground, carrying the ball 12 times for 56 yards.
The game’s momentum shifted decisively in the third quarter. Trailing 19-0, Westwood managed to advance the ball to the York 14-yard line. Facing a fourth-down situation, the Redhawks turned the ball over on downs, missing their best scoring chance of the night.
York quarterback Ryan Brochu capitalized on the defensive stand, finishing the game with 158 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars. York added a final score in the fourth quarter following a blocked punt that set the Cougars up in Westwood territory.
The Westwood defense continued to battle late into the fourth quarter, highlighted by a fumble recovery in the closing minutes that gave the offense one final possession. Despite the shutout, senior Angelo Rios contributed 34 all-purpose yards for the Redhawks, including 18 yards on the ground and a 16-yard reception.
Westwood returns home this Friday to Richland Two Stadium for its home opener against Clover. The Blue Eagles (0-1) are also looking for their first win of the season after falling 28-7 to Fort Mill last week.