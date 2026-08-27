Letter: Welcome to the 2026-2027 school year!

Dear Fairfield County School District Students, Staff, Families, and Community Members,

Welcome to the 2026-2027 school year! I am incredibly excited to embark on this journey together under our unifying theme: Growing Griffin Greatness through Teamwork in Academics, Arts and Athletics. Every decision, resource, policy, and practice this year remains student-centered and student-focused, anchored directly in our core guiding principles:

Quality : Excellence in teaching, learning, leadership, and service.

: Excellence in teaching, learning, leadership, and service. Safety : Safe, supportive, and inclusive environments.

: Safe, supportive, and inclusive environments. Sustainability: Responsible stewardship of people, resources, and opportunities.

It takes a true “Villager” mindset—driven by a spirit of collaboration, cooperation, and transparency—to ensure our students soar. Together, we are making our classrooms engaging and supportive places for learning and growth! Exciting accomplishments are already taking place across our district:

Academics : We are celebrating remarkable state recognition! Kelly Miller Elementary ranked #2 in the state for Student Academic Growth in ELA, while students at Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science and Geiger Elementary achieved the highest possible scores on various parts of the SC Ready assessments.

: We are celebrating remarkable state recognition! Kelly Miller Elementary ranked #2 in the state for Student Academic Growth in ELA, while students at Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science and Geiger Elementary achieved the highest possible scores on various parts of the SC Ready assessments. Athletics : Our Fairfield Central Griffins football team has earned the #1 spot in the SC Prep Media Class A Preseason Football Poll as they prepare to take on Lower Richland this Friday night.

: Our Fairfield Central Griffins football team has earned the #1 spot in the SC Prep Media Class A Preseason Football Poll as they prepare to take on Lower Richland this Friday night. Arts: Students across the district are immersing themselves in music, dance, visual arts, and cheer in preparation for Friday Night Lights and upcoming local, statewide, and regional competitions.

Achieving this level of success requires us to continually evaluate our resources, policies, and practices by asking what we must Start (to better serve students), Stop (what no longer aligns with our priorities or produces results), and Continue (what is working well and should be strengthened).

Students, staff, parents, community leaders, and partners—I encourage each of you to purposely be an active part of our school community this year as we continue to Grow Griffin Greatness! One Team. One Vision. One Griffin Family.

Warm regards,

Alvin D. Pressley, Superintendent of Schools

Fairfield County School District