Highway 321 reopens in Winnsboro as MLILY fire continues to burn

Aerial view of MLILY on Monday afternoon. | photo: Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

WINNSBORO — A major stretch of US Highway 321 South has reopened to traffic, but officials with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office warn that the battle against a massive industrial fire at the MLILY USA mattress plant is far from over.

Fairfield County officials confirmed late Monday that the highway is once again accessible to motorists. However, they issued a stern advisory for those traveling through the area, as fire crews are expected to remain on the scene through the night and into Tuesday.

The fire, which has devastated the 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, remains active. Responders noted that the nature of the materials inside—specifically large quantities of highly flammable mattress foam—has made the blaze particularly difficult to fully extinguish.

While the roadway is open, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials urged drivers to exercise extreme caution. Motorists should be prepared for the following:

Reduced Visibility: Smoke continues to billow from the site and may affect visibility on US 321 depending on shifting wind conditions.

Smoke continues to billow from the site and may affect visibility on US 321 depending on shifting wind conditions. Emergency Traffic: Fire apparatus and support vehicles are still frequently entering and exiting the highway to shuttle water and equipment to the facility.

Fire apparatus and support vehicles are still frequently entering and exiting the highway to shuttle water and equipment to the facility. Slower Speeds: Drivers are asked to slow down and remain alert to ensure the safety of the nearly 200 emergency personnel working along the shoulder and near the plant.

The response has grown significantly since the fire began Sunday morning, now involving nearly 200 firefighters and emergency personnel from various agencies across South Carolina. As the suppression efforts continue, environmental officials remain on-site to monitor air quality and potential runoff from the facility.

Local authorities expressed gratitude for the community’s patience and urged the public to stay informed through official county channels as the investigation into the cause of the fire begins.