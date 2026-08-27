Griffins stifle LR in season opener

HOPKINS – Fairfield Central didn’t waste any time finding its rhythm last week during its season opener. By the time the Griffins headed to the locker room at halftime, the game was essentially over.
Behind a 28-0 halftime lead, Fairfield Central cruised to a 34-7 season-opening victory over Lower Richland.
Senior quarterback Kamauri Jones acted as the engine for the Griffins’ offense. Jones finished the night 10-for-19 in passing for 158 yards for two touchdowns. He rushed for another.
With Jones handling distribution, Kenyon Douglas provided the workhorse production in the backfield. Douglas had 18 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Between Jones’ arm and Douglas’ legs, the Griffins’ offense accounted for nearly 300 total yards. Jason Marquez went 4-for-5 on the night on PATs.
The Griffins’ offense was highlighted by big plays from sophomores Scott Young and Caden Brown. Young hauled in three catches for 65 yards and a score, while Brown made his mark with a 22-yard touchdown reception. Senior Ty’Quarius Shannon acted as the reliable safety valve, snagging four passes to keep drives alive.
If Lower Richland thought they’d find room to breathe, they were mistaken. Senior Chris Perry-Jenty racked up 15 tackles. Not far behind him was Wayne Johnson, who recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.
The Griffins’ defensive front lived in the Lower Richland backfield. Kingston Peay added eight tackles, four of which were for a loss, while Joey Jamison chipped in 11 tackles and three for loss.
The 34-7 win provides a clean start for a Fairfield Central team. The Griffins will now turn their attention to their home opener this week at E.K. McLendon Stadium, when they play host to a Chester team looking to rebound after a 49-21 loss to Lancaster.