Fire Destroys MLILY mattress plant in Winnsboro

Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter speaks at Monday’s 3 p.m. press conference. | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – A massive fire that burned for two days has destroyed the Healthcare US manufacturing plant south of Winnsboro where MLILY memory foam mattresses are produced.

Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter said during a press conference Monday that the approximately 160,000-sq. ft. plant on Highway 321 is a total loss. The facility was formerly the location of Mack Trucks.

The fire was first reported about 9:58 a.m. Sunday when firefighters responded to an alarm at the plant. Employees working at the facility were evacuated and accounted for, Carpenter said. No employees were reported injured.

Officials said the initial fire started from foam product on a conveyor.

Firefighters initially brought the blaze under control and had it confined to one area of the facility by about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a Sunday press release issued by Fairfield County.

Officials said during the news conference Monday afternoon that fire trucks and personnel were on site throughout the night, but the fire had reignited at some point. At about 11:30 p.m. it burned through the roof of the building, having already burned through all three floors of the plant. A huge plume of smoke above the plant could be seen for miles.

By 8 a.m. Monday, firefighters had again contained the fire to the back right corner of the facility. Later Monday morning, however, the fire broke out again.

“The building was a total loss at that point, with fire totally inundating the entire facility,” Carpenter said.

The South Carolina Firefighter Mobilization Program was activated, bringing volunteer and career firefighters from departments across the state to Winnsboro.

Carpenter said almost 150 firefighters responded with 14 engines, seven tankers and tenders, three ladder trucks, a brush truck, eight personnel transports and a foam trailer.

Despite the size and duration of the fire, injuries among emergency personnel were limited. Carpenter said one individual was transported Sunday for a heat-related issue and two others were transported for minor injuries unrelated to the fire itself.

As firefighters continued working to extinguish hot spots Monday, much of the concern shifted to the thick smoke from the fire and the potential environmental effects of runoff from water used to fight the industrial blaze.

Carpenter said both air and water were being monitored.

“The S.C. Department of Environmental Services and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been involved in monitoring conditions from the beginning,” he said.

EPA personnel responded from Atlanta with testing equipment, he said, while DES personnel from Columbia were also on the scene.

“Though much smoke is in the air, it is non-toxic; it is non-threatening to our citizens,” Carpenter said. “MLILY officials have been very engaged as well with us, to ensure that we knew everything that we needed to know.”

Environmental concerns also include the large amount of water used to battle the fire and runoff from the site into nearby creeks.

“Anytime you have a large fire, an industrial fire, there is runoff,” Carpenter said.

Contractors had already been brought in Monday, he said, to dam a creek to prevent affected water from moving farther downstream. Plans also call for removing affected water from the creek.

Carpenter said his understanding is that groundwater wells in the area will be tested to determine whether they have been affected.

County officials also plan to communicate directly with residents living closest to the plant as additional test results become available.

“We want to know everybody in the immediate vicinity so we can build a database, and we can reach out to them directly,” Carpenter said. “We will be updating as soon as we have information that is accurate and good.”

The county used its Code Red emergency notification system to send residents information throughout the fire, including updates about the blaze and road closures. Updates were also posted through county government, fire, EMS and Sheriff’s Department sources.

Carpenter urged residents to rely on those sources rather than unverified information circulating online.

Highway 321 was closed in the vicinity of the fire during much of the emergency response. Officials said Monday they were working toward allowing two-way traffic on the east side of the highway while continuing to accommodate emergency vehicles.

Fire officials said Monday that crews are now extinguishing remaining hot spots, and expect that work could continue into Tuesday.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, Carpenter said, and that information will be provided as soon as it is available.