Final program of American Revolution series set for Thursday, Aug. 27

Dr. Paul Wood spoke on Division and Bloodshed: SC Enters the American Revolution. He talked about the tension between the coastal elite and the residents of the Backcountry.

Col. Butcher

BLYTHEWOOD – The last of the Blythewood Historical Society’s four-part series exploring South Carolina’s pivotal role in the fight for American independence during the American Revolution will be Thursday, Aug. 27.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Langford-Nord House. Thursday evening’s featured speaker will be Col. James (Jim) Butcher, U.S. Army (Ret.) on 18th-century tactics and weaponry.

Col. Butcher will talk about eighteenth-century conventional and guerrilla warfare in the Revolutionary War in South Carolina in 1780 and 1781. He will explain how weapons dictated tactics and strategy and why perfectly sound men would stand straight up in rows 80 yards from each other while getting shot at.

Col. Butcher is a 28-year veteran who served in Korea, Vietnam, El Salvador, Operation Desert Shield, and Operation Desert Storm. He served as an officer in Intelligence, Special Operations, and Field Artillery Tactics. He is a graduate of The Citadel and holds a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina. He lives in Camden with his wife Janet, both of whom ride to the hounds in the Camden Hunt Club.

Following Col. Butcher’s presentation, light refreshments will be served. A wrap-up of the series will be presented by Bob Woods.

The museum is located at 100 McNulty St. A follow-up series covering the war through 1782 is planned for later this year that will provide a broad overview of the entire war within the state.

For more information, visit blythewoodhistoricalsociety.org.