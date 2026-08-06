Blythewood man killed in rollover accident

RIDGEWAY — A Blythewood man was killed on July 22 in a single-vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 21 and Smallwood Road.

James Marion Kimball, 84, was driving a 1934 Ford Coupe when the vehicle traveled up an embankment after a stop sign and overturned, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill.

Kimball was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. Hill said an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause and manner of death.